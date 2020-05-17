First Manhattan Co. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,051 in the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.89.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $341.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.97. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $356.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.03.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.