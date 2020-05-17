First Manhattan Co. Has $2.25 Million Stake in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 1.36% of BRT Apartments worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. 33.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRT. B. Riley lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. BRT Apartments Corp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $145.38 million, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.00.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

