First Manhattan Co. Invests $2.09 Million in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $870,383,000 after buying an additional 21,507,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,810,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

