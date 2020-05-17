First Manhattan Co. Invests $2.11 Million in Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV)

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 229,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,406,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after buying an additional 160,384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urovant Sciences stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $262.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.44. Urovant Sciences Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.41). On average, equities analysts expect that Urovant Sciences Ltd will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urovant Sciences news, insider Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 103,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UROV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

