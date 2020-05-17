First Manhattan Co. Purchases 935 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.90 and a 200-day moving average of $153.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

