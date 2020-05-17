First Manhattan Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $94.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.