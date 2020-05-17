First Manhattan Co. Reduces Position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,784 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period.

Shares of VFMF stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.66.

