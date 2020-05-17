First Manhattan Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSBC. Citigroup upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $24.33 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). HSBC had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

