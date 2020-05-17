First Manhattan Co. Sells 210 Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.16% of Alamo Group worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,537,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,211,000 after acquiring an additional 106,189 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2,912.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 68,337 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,999,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 354.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALG shares. ValuEngine raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average of $111.01. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.99 and a 52 week high of $132.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $314.45 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

