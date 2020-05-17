First Manhattan Co. Sells 39 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 2,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,583.00, for a total transaction of $3,514,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,698,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 150 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,241.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,651.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,872,547 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Cowen started coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price objective (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,637.14.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,835.24 on Friday. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,731.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,592.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.40 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.20 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

