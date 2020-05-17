First Manhattan Co. Trims Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,952,000 after purchasing an additional 508,606 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,998,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $169.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.06.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

