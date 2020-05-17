First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 1,481,352 First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,481,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,337,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 38.48% of First Trust Chindia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,518,000.

Shares of FNI stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

