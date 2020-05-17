First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,728 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $50,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after buying an additional 3,376,626 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after buying an additional 1,231,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after buying an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,754,000 after buying an additional 1,177,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

NYSE PG opened at $114.61 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

