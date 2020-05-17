First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $49,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.78.

AJG stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

