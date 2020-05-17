First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,649 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $46,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth about $245,538,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth about $178,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,059,000 after buying an additional 1,136,399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth about $145,335,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Iqvia by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,204,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,150,000 after buying an additional 802,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.06.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 122.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.47.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

