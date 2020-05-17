First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 47,182 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $51,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after acquiring an additional 230,550 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,270,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,054,000 after buying an additional 29,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,943,000 after buying an additional 106,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $130.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

