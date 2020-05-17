First Trust Advisors LP Has $230.81 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,038,901 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Verizon Communications worth $230,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

