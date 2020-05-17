First Trust Advisors LP Has $45.66 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.77% of Snap-on worth $45,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,033,000 after buying an additional 197,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,837,000 after purchasing an additional 393,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,045,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,046,000 after purchasing an additional 49,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.59.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.