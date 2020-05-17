First Trust Advisors LP Has $50.25 Million Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,423 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Kroger worth $50,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of Kroger by 14.3% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kroger by 48.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,948,000 after acquiring an additional 521,610 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,570,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,305,000 after acquiring an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 65.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Kroger by 25.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of KR stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

