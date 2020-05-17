First Trust Advisors LP Has $51.27 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,835 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.79% of F5 Networks worth $51,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,912 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.86. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.