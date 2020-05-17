First Trust Advisors LP Has $53.13 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,037 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Campbell Soup worth $53,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 38,352 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

