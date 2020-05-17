First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $45,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 639,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,104,000 after buying an additional 69,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $150.35 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.37.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

