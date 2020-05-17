First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 11,731 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Avista were worth $45,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Avista by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Avista by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Avista by 22.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Avista by 1.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,067.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,842,270. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AVA stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. Avista Corp has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.97 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.