First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 229,848 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 432.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,848 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $52,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $222.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.31. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

