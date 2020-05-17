First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 307,676 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 471.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,676 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Parker-Hannifin worth $48,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PH opened at $153.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

