First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 37,151 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 766,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,151 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $48,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.12.

NYSE TEL opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $101.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.82.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

