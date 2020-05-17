First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5,084.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,890 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $50,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 24,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $107.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

