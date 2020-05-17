First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 179,664 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $47,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

NYSE UNH opened at $290.96 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

