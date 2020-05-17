First Trust Advisors LP Sells 113,274 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113,274 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Cincinnati Financial worth $46,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 211,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,593,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 48.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 158.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.47. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

