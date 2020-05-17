First Trust Advisors LP Sells 16,231 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 856,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,231 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.30% of CMS Energy worth $50,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 911,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,904,000 after acquiring an additional 416,681 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 556,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,720,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,542,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,370,000 after buying an additional 105,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $149,969.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,165 shares of company stock worth $561,951. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.