First Trust Advisors LP Sells 354,261 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 354,261 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $50,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in 3M by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its position in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $138.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.78. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

