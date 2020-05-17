First Trust Advisors LP Sells 96,839 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of Coupa Software worth $53,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $149,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,333 shares of company stock worth $35,648,070. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $212.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.13 and its 200-day moving average is $153.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $218.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

