Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 2,300 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Store Capital in the fourth quarter worth $83,489,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Store Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Store Capital in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Store Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 657,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Store Capital by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Store Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $17.15 on Friday. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 3,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,279.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 8,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,485 shares of company stock worth $711,892. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Store Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.