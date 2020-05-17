Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 42,453 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,453 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $82,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.67. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.