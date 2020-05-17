Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 200 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.07. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

