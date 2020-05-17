Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 450 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 285,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 92,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.10.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average is $127.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $30,779.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,651.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $278,324. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

