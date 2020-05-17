Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 600 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,024 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Total were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Total by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First American Bank bought a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Total by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 720,585 shares of Total stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,422,778.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,742,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,273,207 over the last 90 days.

NYSE:TOT opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Total SA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

