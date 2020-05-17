Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $12,656,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NOCT opened at $32.68 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98.

