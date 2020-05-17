Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,707,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,078,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,713,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,598,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $132.25 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $136.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.72.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

