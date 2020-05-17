Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $113.78 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.85. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

