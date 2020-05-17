Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Diageo were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $134.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.24. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra boosted their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Investec downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

