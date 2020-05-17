Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $519,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

NYSE:NSC opened at $160.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.55. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

