Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. TheStreet cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.97.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BK opened at $32.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

