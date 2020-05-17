Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $91.30 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $92.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.68.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

