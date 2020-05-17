Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $342.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $346.89. The company has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

