Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 1,000 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $122,069,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $81,350.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,707.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,323 shares of company stock worth $16,038,660. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp lowered Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

