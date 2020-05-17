Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 2,100 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $2,242,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $744,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of PEAK opened at $21.94 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.