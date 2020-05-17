Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 300 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,299,000 after acquiring an additional 122,535 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 632,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,802,000 after acquiring an additional 267,350 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 565.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $95.11 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average of $107.91.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

