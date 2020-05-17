Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 547 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after buying an additional 461,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Whirlpool by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,705 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 7,987.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Whirlpool by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.45.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

