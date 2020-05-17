Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,989 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,379,501 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,177,594,000 after buying an additional 1,345,285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,373,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,062,524,000 after buying an additional 269,662 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

